Pandemic causing big city residents to relocate to suburban areas in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic is forcing many people to move from large cities to more suburban areas, and it’s happening in western Massachusetts.

It seems more people are looking for houses away from major cities and the reason has a lot to do with the current state of our nation.

A combination of the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty, and social unrest is prompting many Americans to move from large cities and relocate to more rural areas, and it’s happening in western Massachusetts.

We spoke to David Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Realtors in Northampton. He told us that he has seen first-hand buyers coming from cities like New York, and moving north to Massachusetts.

“I have sold properties coming here from Brooklyn New York, Arlington Massachusetts, from Miami, Fl., that are coming here to get out of major metropolitan areas to get to a more rural lifestyle because of COVID reasons,” said Murphy.

Murphy said that one house on Isabella St. in Northampton was bought by a man from Brooklyn and he expects this trend to continue through the end of the year.

He added that the housing market is very good right now for selling, which is why his business has had much success in the last several months.