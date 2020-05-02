Parade organizers stage virtual Noho Pride celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Northampton’s landmark events went on at home Saturday as Noho Pride went virtual.

Rather than assembling and marching through downtown, parade organizers staged a virtual celebration in the form of a 40-minute video.

State and local officials, Pride organizers, community members, even music ensembles put together a video, creating a heartfelt masterpiece to celebrate Pride during the pandemic.

We face an uphill battle. But here is what I know for sure, the only way we get through this battle is if we stand together, fight together, persist together and always always make time to dance. Senator Elizabeth Warren

Happy Pride everybody. Even though we can’t be together this year that doesn’t mean we cant celebrate, pride is about love unity strength and perseverance, things we need right now more than ever. State Rep. Jim McGovern

A collaboration between 93.9 The River and Northampton Pride, with a lot of help from a young editor made the inspiring video possible.

Monte Belmonte of 93.9 The River told 22News, “We reached out to Northampton Pride and said, would you be interested in doing a virtual Pride online and they said totally but we have no idea what we are doing.”

“I asked by 12-year-old son if he would be willing to stitch together all these videos from everybody hospitals, school groups, Elizabeth Warren. The way that it moves, it feels like a mini pride parade,” he continued.

The 40-minute video has picked up hundreds of views on Facebook.