NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paradise City Arts Festival takes place this weekend in Northampton.

It’s a New England tradition that has been taking place in Hampshire County for almost 30 years. The Paradise City Arts Festival takes place this weekend and continues through Monday at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton. Exhibitors were there setting up for the festival which includes more than 200 artists from western Massachusetts and from all across the country.

Over its 29 years, the festival has endured all kinds of weather and they are prepared for the rain we could see this weekend.

Linda Post, Founding Director of Paradise City Arts Festival told 22News, “We have moved this event where it is pretty impervious to the weather. We’re inside the three big new beautiful barns in the Three County Fairgrounds.”

You can find everything from paintings, fashion, jewelry, prints, and sculpture at the festival. There is also a dining tent where you can enjoy food from local chefs. The Paradise City Arts Festival begins Saturday and runs through Monday.