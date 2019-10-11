Paradise City Arts Festival expecting thousands over Columbus Day Weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paradise City Arts Festival begins its three day, Columbus Day weekend run at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton on Saturday morning.

Dozens of artists and craftspeople began setting up their exhibits on Friday.

Founder and Festival Director, Linda Post, expects as many as 15,000 visitors to attend what’s considered one of America’s premier art shows.

Post told 22News, “People have actually been stopping me and my husband in the aisles of the show to tell us, they’ve been coming to the show for 25 years, that it’s like the high point of their year. It’s like I love bringing such beauty and imagination to this area. People just really appreciate it.”

Some artisans like sculptor Whitmore Boogaerts, have been displaying and selling their creations since the show’s inception 25 years ago.

The art festival begins on Saturday morning at 10:00 and runs until Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.