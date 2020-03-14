Parent of Amherst Regional High School student diagnosed presumptive positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris has announced a parent of a student has been clinically diagnosed presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Morris sent out an email to the Amherst Regional Public School Community saying the infected person is a parent/guardian of a student at Amherst Regional High School. Morris stated:

No additional steps have been recommended for us to take at this time since the schools have already been closed for the next two weeks with plans to complete enhanced cleaning during that time. Michael Morris, Superintendent



The school has already been closed for the next two weeks as the facility undergoes cleaning during that time.

Morris encourages families who have questions to contact Julie Federman, Health Director, from the Amherst Board of Health at 413-259-3077 or Jill Conselino, ARPS Nurse Manager, at 413-362-1806.