Parents advocate for electric school buses in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst parents want to replace the entire fleet of Diesel powered school buses with buses powered by electricity.

The organization, mothers out front, outlined its electric bus campaign this afternoon at the Jones library in Amherst.

They heard from Brian Foulkes, who advocates replacing diesel-powered buses in concord, Massachusetts.

Foulkes told 22News, such a move would not only benefit the environment but also the students who ride those school buses.

“Right now we’re burning the fuel and the exhaust is coming out of the tale pipe. In electric buses, the generator burns the fuel off-site and the electricity goes into the bus, but there is no exhaust.”, said Foulkes.

Replacement cost could be a key stumbling block right now, since an electric powered school bus is three times as expensive as the more widely used diesel buses. Advocates maintain they can’t afford not to switch systems.

The Amherst, Concord, and Cambridge school departments currently have one electric bus each out of their individual school bus fleet of more than thirty buses.