Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton features outdoor art gallery

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One local orchard got creative and combined a favorite fall activity with art.

Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton was transformed into an outdoor art gallery Saturday. The walking sculpture trail featured 30 different sculptors. Many of the sculptors come from right here in western Massachusetts.

“I think it is one of a kind, it’s a wonderful place to come, there’s all kinds of exhibits that are interactive, it’s fantastic,” said John Landino of Montague.

The art in the orchard exhibit continues everyday through October.