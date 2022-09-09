NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Northampton is reminding drivers that a selective parking ban will be in effect on Main Street beginning at 11pm Friday night for preparations to this year’s Taste of Northampton event on Saturday., September 10.

Main Street from Old South Street to King & Pleasant Streets AND the south side of Main Street from the Academy of Music to Old South Street will be closed to parking. Any remaining cars in this area after 11:00 pm Friday will be towed. The parking ban will be lifted at noon on Sunday, September 11th.

Additionally, Main Street from the rainbow crosswalk to King & Pleasant Streets will be closed to traffic beginning Saturday, September 10th at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the Taste. During this time, there will be no thru way on Center & Gothic Streets. Old South Street will remain open to westbound travel.

2004 was the last time the city held the event, which originally ran for three days.

Go to the Downtown Northampton Association’s website for more details on the event.