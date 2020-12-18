Parking ban in effect in Amherst Friday night into Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a parking ban in Amherst for snow removal in the downtown area from Friday night into Saturday morning.
According to the town of Amherst, the ban will be from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7:00 a.m. for the following streets:
- Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street
- South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
- Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue
- North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street
- East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street
- Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave
- Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street
- Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street
- Lessey Street from Churchill Street to the dead end
- Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street
Parking is also prohibited at all meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.
Parking is also prohibited in all Town of Amherst parking lots from midnight to 7:00 am, except for the following three locations:
- The lower level of the parking garage
- The town portion of the Pray Street Lot
- The northern row of the town N Pleasant St Lot (row closest to church only).