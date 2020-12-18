Parking ban in effect in Amherst Friday night into Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a parking ban in Amherst for snow removal in the downtown area from Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to the town of Amherst, the ban will be from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 7:00 a.m. for the following streets:

Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street

South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street

Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue

North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street

East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street

Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave

Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street

Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street

Lessey Street from Churchill Street to the dead end

Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street

Parking is also prohibited at all meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street.

Parking is also prohibited in all Town of Amherst parking lots from midnight to 7:00 am, except for the following three locations: