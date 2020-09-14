Parking ban to go into effect Monday night in downtown Northampton to remove Shared Streets project

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A parking ban will be in effect on Main Street in Northampton from Monday night into Tuesday morning in order to remove the Shared Streets and Spaces project.

The Shared Streets project was to help attract more business to the downtown area but starting Monday night, the barriers and signage will be removed.

The parking ban will effect Main Street from the Old South Street-State Street intersection to the King Street-Pleasant Street intersection and will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Monday night to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Northampton DPW crews will remove barriers, planters, signage and temporary taping to restore the street to its original configuration prior to the August 20 installation. The goal of the project was to temporarily create more public space in order to safely bring more people downtown to support Northampton businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 55 downtown business owners signed a petition expressing opposition to the project because they say it isn’t helping business.

“I think it was a great idea in a time like this, they needed to act quick but I think they acted a little too quick. They are doing the right thing. Business owners signed a petition. Kudos to the mayor who listened to the business community,” said Andrew Brow, owner of the Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar.

Some, however, don’t want to see the project removed entirely. A man was outside all day on Monday, promoting the bike lane.

“The experiment is about bringing people in. The problem is I want to see it through, but more importantly, I want to see this bike lane moved over to there so my kids can feel safe,” said Billy Park of Northampton.

The city will maintain the temporary installations on lower Main Street, Masonic Street, Strong Avenue, Pearl Street, and Market Street that existed prior to the August 20, 2020 installation.