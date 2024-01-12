Renovations at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital are expected to take at least 20 months to complete.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction will begin Monday on the Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s emergency room expansion project.

Equipment needed for the 20+ monthlong project will be arriving Monday which will be stored in the parking lot across from the Emergency Department entrance, Lot A.

“We anticipate some impact to patient parking,” said VP of Operations Tony Scibelli, “depending on when people visit, there will be fewer parking spaces than usual.”

Parking in Lots A and B will still be available during these early stages of construction but limited by temporary fencing. If you are visiting a loved one or seeking care in the North Building, you are asked to park in Lot H.

Anyone in need of emergency care should still enter through the emergency entrance. There will be no impact on the traffic pattern heading into the emergency room.

The renovation project to the emergency department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital will increase the size of the building by more than 6,000 square feet and increase rooms from 23 to 32. One of the goals with this renovation is to no longer have shared emergency rooms for patients. The expansion will also provide more beds for mental health emergencies.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is expected to serve approximately 40,000 patients through its emergency department this year.