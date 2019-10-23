1  of  2
Driver taken to hospital after accident near Holyoke, Southampton border

HOLYOKE/SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital with injuries following a two-car accident near the Holyoke and Southampton border late Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the two-car accident happened at the intersection of Keys and County roads around 4:30 p.m. Captain Cavagnac said one car rolled onto its side. 

Holyoke firefighters had to use stabilizing struts to secure the vehicle while the windshield was removed to reach a woman inside the vehicle. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident suffered no injuries. 

A section of County Road and White Loaf Road in Southampton was closed for some time but has since reopened.

