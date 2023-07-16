NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Elm Street in Northampton is closed on Sunday due to flooding.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Elm Street from west of Northampton High School, and behind CH, is closed as of 7:00 a.m.

It is asked to use another route when traveling on Sunday. There is no word on when the road will be reopened.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden and Hampshire counties until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2:00 a.m. Monday.