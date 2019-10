SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident caused traffic delays on Route 10 in Southampton early Monday evening.

Southampton police and fire departments were called to a two-car accident on Route 10 in the area of Pomeroy Meadow Road around 5 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt when the two cars crashed.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while police determined the cause and the road was cleared.

The road reopened shortly after 6 p.m.