NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently working to put out a house fire on West Street in Northampton.

Just before 6 p.m., Northampton fire officials announced road closures on West Street in the area of Main Street due to the active structure fire.





Drivers are being urged to avoid the area at this time.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.