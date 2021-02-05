Part-owner of South Hadley gunsmithing shop sentenced to 18 months for firearms offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the owners of a gunsmithing shop in South Hadley will spend nearly two years in prison for firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A district court judge on Thursday sentenced 30-year-old Max T. Gaj of Belchertown to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised released.

Gaj, a federal firearms licensee and part-owner of Dark Horse Gunsmithing in South Hadley, is said to have received and possessed three firearms: a machinegun, a machinegun with no serial number, and a shotgun.

According to prosecutors, the firearms were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by the NFA, which is a violation.

Gaj also made a machinegun, another violation of the NFA.

In addition, Gaj sold two firearms in violation of state law. He also falsified gun sales records and failed to properly maintain records as required of a federal firearms licensee.

In September 2020, Gaj pleaded guilty to charges to those charges.