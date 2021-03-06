Partying concerns over the weekend at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On the UMass Amherst campus, this weekend would normally be known as the “Blarney Blowout,” but parties have been discouraged because of COVID-19.

22News was near the campus on Saturday and both Amherst Police and State Police were patrolling the area.

Currently, the UMass Amherst COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 226 active cases, which is a major drop for the campus. During the semester, numbers were as high as 600.

“Nobody’s really vaccinated yet unless your grandma is vaccinated, but just stay in tonight,” Hadley Doin told 22News, “The people you’re around can get greatly affected by COVID it’s not just you’re young. You’re not invincible or anything.”

However, the school is still at an elevated risk level and the administration is asking students to continue limiting their interactions.

The University and public health officials are also requesting students do not host or attend parties. The students 22News spoke with, two students who plan to follow those rules.

“We’ll see what happens. I won’t be participating,” said Dan, a UMass senior. “I’ll be safe as possible.

“I mean we’ll be drinking, but it’s just us we live together,” Sathvik, another UMass Senior said.

Unlike previous years, the “Blarney Blowout,” was not a school-sanctioned event.