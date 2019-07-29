Pastry shop in downtown Northampton closing in August

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Make sure to grab your cannoli while you can! The popular pastry shop La Fiorentina in Northampton says it will be closing.

The general manager, whose family owns the business, said they decided not to renew their lease and are scheduled to close on Sunday, August 11.

The family does not own the building located at 25 Armory Street where the shop opened in 1991, which is one of the reasons for the closure.

“It’s kind of sad, this is a great opportunity from the perspective of the location in town,” Howard Rose said. “I like their food. I didn’t frequent this particular one, being from Springfield, I tend to go to that location more than I would here.”

“It’s sad because it’s a real institution in Northampton,” Mary Witt told 22News. “My band likes to come have meetings here for coffee and pastries and it’s just a nice, local bakery.”

La Fiorentina has two other locations: the location in Springfield opened in 1946, and another East Longmeadow opened in 1996.

Both the Springfield and East Longmeadow locations will remain open.