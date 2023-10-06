NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced that pavement operations will be happening on Damon Road in Northampton from October 9th through October 13th.

Operations will go from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. Crews will be conducting final grading and intermediate paving on the currently excavated portion of Damon Road from east of River Run Access Road to west of Industrial Drive. Alternating one-way traffic will be maintained at all times.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.