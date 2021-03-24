Peace activists gather in Northampton to protest U.S. sanctions in Venezuela

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Peace activists gathered in downtown Northampton Wednesday afternoon to protest U.S. sanctions in Venezuela.

Members of “Mass Peace Action” stood outside the office of Congressman Jim McGovern, calling on him to support the normalization of relations between the United States and Venezuela.

According to the organization, Representative Jim McGovern supports the normalization of relations between the U.S. and Cuba. So, activists are hoping that he’ll extend that position to Venezuela as well.

Social justice activist Hector Figarella told 22News, “Venezuela has been under U.S. economic sanctions for about 4 or 5 years now. The sanctions have killed about 300,000 Venezuelans. Making life really, really hard for the average Venezuelans.”

The rally was sponsored by the Anti-Imperialist Action Committee, and the Resistance Center for Peace and Justice, along with several other organizations.

