Pedal N Party no longer available in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pedaling tour service is no longer available in Easthampton, but it has found a new location.

A pedaling service that was introduced earlier this year will not be making a return to Easthampton.

The Easthampton City Council passed an ordinance amendment Wednesday that prohibits vehicles wider than four and a half feet, and longer than 15 feet from the Manhan Rail Trail.

This means that the ‘Pedal N Party vehicle’ is no longer allowed on the trail. The 14-seat, electric-assist vehicle provided tours to Easthampton bars and restaurants.

In June, the services were canceled after Easthampton police issued a cease-and-desist order because the vehicle did not meet the definition of a bicycle.

‘Pedal N Party’ has recently moved its service to Springfield. They now offer tours through downtown.

Pedal n’ party had to cancel more than 150 people who had scheduled tours in Easthampton

