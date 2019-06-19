Pedal N’ Party suspends operations until July

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique new business is running into some challenges trying to get their concept up and rolling.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Pedal N’ Party received a temporary ban from the Manhan Rail Trail and will not be providing tours until July 1. Pedal N’ Party is a human-powered party vehicle and they’ve hit some speed bumps.

Easthampton Police ordered them to cease operations after just one weekend because they were seen as a public safety hazard. City Councilor Owen Zaret told 22News he recognizes this is a creative concept, but it’s the first of its kind, and they’re not sure if it’s a vehicle or bicycle.

The city needs to determine if it should be allowed on the street, or continue using the Manhan rail tail. Pedal N’ Party’s co-owner believes they fit right in on the rail trail.

“We do fit with wheelchairs we do fit with handicap and strollers and people walking with dogs and kids we go less than 3-miles an hour,” said Nick Vautrin. “We are just trying to coexist in Easthampton and bring a lot of business to Easthampton.”

The post said the ban was based on the opinions of city officials, and the business is working with the city to prove their worth and safety.

The 13 tours that had been scheduled during that time will receive refunds. The company is hoping to “overcome these obstacles and continue operations in July.” They had to cancel more than 150 people who had scheduled tours.

The business is the first of its kind in Massachusetts and offers people a tour of the city on a custom pedal bike with stops at local breweries. In total, the tour takes about two and a half hours and seats up to 14 people.

Easthampton town leaders are working to figure out how to allow Pedal N’ Party to operate safely and legally. They said they have no timeline for that decision.