AMHERST, MASS. (WWLP) – Two pedestrian accidents at UMass Amherst earlier this year, have prompted the university to seek outside help to improve safety.

As a result of these accidents, students are concerned with safety. The university has hired a national firm to make recommendations on how to make it safer for everyone.

Teddy Wolfenden, a student at UMass Amherst told us, “I do find myself being much more cautious.” Pedestrian Safety is on the minds of students at UMass Amherst.

Two students have been hit by vehicles while crossing Massachusetts Avenue this semester. The student-pedestrian involved in the first of those accidents died.

When asked how many times a day would you say you cross this street, Teddy replied, “Probably ten, like at least. I’m always going back and forth between classes and southwest and you have to get past that street.”

Students would like to see more safety measures in place, especially near the crosswalk at Lincoln Avenue.

“I think there needs to be more lights. Way more lights. And maybe just lights that light up the crosswalks themselves not just overhead.” said Olivia Martinez-Reynolds, another student at UMass Amherst.

In response to the pedestrian accidents, UMass has hired a national firm that will work with the university to develop recommendations. The focus will include items such as reducing vehicle speeds on campus, improving crossing points, and improving visibility.

The firm will provide short, mid, and long-term recommendations. Those short terms recommendations will be implemented this summer.