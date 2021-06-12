Pedestrian hit by train in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a train in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police, the incident happened at Union Station just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Our 22News crew could see state, local and Amtrak police at the scene.

The person was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to updates as soon as more information becomes available.