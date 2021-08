NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle in Northampton Sunday.

According to Northampton Police Sergeant Golec, at around 12:31 p.m. crews responded to Main and Masonic streets for a person who was hit by a vehicle. The person was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The accident is being investigated to determine whether the person was in a crosswalk.