NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Damon Road in Northampton Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:10 p.m., Northampton police were called to the accident near the intersection of Damon Road and River Run Road where a crosswalk was recently installed. According to police, the pedestrian was walking along the crosswalk when a truck pulling a landscape trailer hit the pedestrian. The drive did not stop and left the area.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for their injuries but are expected to be okay.

If you have any information or witnessed the accident, you are asked to contact the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.