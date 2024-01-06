HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian is seriously injured after a motor vehicle crash in Hadley early Saturday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the crash occurred near the UMass exit on the Southbound side of Route 116 around 6:30 a.m.

Multiple lanes are closed and it is being asked to avoid this area and to use another route when traveling on Saturday.

There is no word on the conditions of the pedestrian or the cause of the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.