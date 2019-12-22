Pedestrian struck by car at intersection of North, King Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was issued a citation after hitting a pedestrian in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North and King Street for a report of someone who had been struck by a car.

After an investigation, police said the pedestrian at the time was crossing the street in the crosswalk that spans from Dunkin Donuts to the other side of King Street. The driver was attempting to turn left from North onto King Street and reported he did not see the pedestrian and couldn’t stop in time. Police said the pedestrian reported elbow and knee pain.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.