NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a car on King Street in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, police and fire rescue were called to King Street around 6:53 p.m. where a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car. The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The crash is being investigated.