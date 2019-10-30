Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on 1 South Main Street in Belchertown on Tuesday night.

According to Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, when officers and firefighters arrived around 6:52 p.m. the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

Traffic on South Main Street was diverted from the area for about three hours.

Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office assisted with the accident. State police and Belchertown Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.