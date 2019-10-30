Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on 1 South Main Street in Belchertown on Tuesday night.

According to Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, when officers and firefighters arrived around 6:52 p.m. the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

Traffic on South Main Street was diverted from the area for about three hours.

Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office assisted with the accident. State police and Belchertown Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.

State Police called to assist with accident in Belchertown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories