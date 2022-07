PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pelham firefighters were called to a brush fire in the Quabbin at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of Pelham Fire Department

According to a social media post by Pelham Fire Department, mutual aid was called from Massachusetts DCR District 10 Forest Fire Control, Belchertown FIre, and Shutesbury Fire, as well as Massachusetts State Police and Quabbin Park Rangers.

The fire was put out at around 4:00 p.m. with no injuries reported.