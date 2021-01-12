Pelham man gifted vehicle from non-profit organization

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pelham resident who struggled to rely on transportation was recently gifted a car by Good News Garage, a nonprofit organization.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Travis Barrett is one of over 5,000 recipients of Good News Garage since the charity began providing transportation in 1996. Good News Garage works with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to provide used donated vehicles to people who cannot afford to purchase their own.

Barrett was awarded a used 2013 Chevy Malibu donated by a generous New Englander to provide transportation to work and every day essentials like buying groceries.