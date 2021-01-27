Pelham Police investigating crash involving car, plow truck

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pelham Police and Fire Departments were called to a crash involving a car and a plow truck in the area of Amherst Road Wednesday morning.

According to Pelham Police, Pelham PD, Pelham FD, Amherst FD and Massachusetts State Police were all called to the area of Amherst Road and Bray Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Amherst Fire Deptartment Ambulance paramedics checked out the plow driver and the driver of the sedan, but both refused care and transport for further medical evaluation.

The accident is still being investigated