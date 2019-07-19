Pelham Police: Vehicle traveling above speed limit rolled over on Buffam Road

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two teenagers refused medical treatment after the car they were traveling in rolled over on Buffam Road in Pelham Friday afternoon.

Pelham Police told 22News they were called to the area of 14 Buffam Road for a report of a rollover accident. The driver of the vehicle, identified as an 18-year-old and his passenger, a 17-year-old, were both wearing a seatbelt, which police said prevented any serious injuries.

An investigation led police to determine that the rolled-over vehicle was traveling at a speed of 55 mph, exceeding the posted speed limit. The 18-year-old allegedly drove pass another car, in a no-passing zone, before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

“This is a reminder that all licensed drivers, need to obey all posted speed limits and rules of the road,” said Pelham Police.

The driver and passenger were offered medical treatment but they refused.

Police are encouraging all drivers to wear their seatbelts because not only does it save lives, it’s also the law.