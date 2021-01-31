People enjoy winter activities at Oxbow Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A few sub-zero temperature days can make a big difference for sledding, ice skating and ice fishing.

No one at the ice-covered Oxbow in Northampton was questioning the safety of taking to the frozen marina on Sunday.

With the ice at least several inches thick, people felt secure pursuing their winter passions. This included pulling sleds across the Connecticut River or waiting patiently for a fish to bite.

For generations, the Oxbow has been the mecca for men and women to enjoy their love for outdoor activities, which are now at the peak of their season.