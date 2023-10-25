SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people in Southampton were sent to the hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide on Wednesday.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, crews were called to the Red Rock Plaza for multiple people exposed to epoxy fumes. When firefighters arrived, they found out that it was carbon monoxide exposure from a propane heater. Multiple ambulances from surrounding towns were called due to the number of people with symptoms.

No injuries were reported, but several people were taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation due to their exposure time to carbon monoxide and having symptoms of CO poisoning. Three of the patients were reported to have more severe symptoms.

This serves as a reminder to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Replace carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, depending on the specific model.

Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer since we can not see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide. Check and test your CO alarms at the same time that you test and check your smoke alarm