People in mobile home camping sites preparing for Labor Day weekend

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is a popular time of year for people who spend their leisure time in mobile home camping sites.

Peter Vilbon of South Hadley spends 35 weekends each year on the road, but during Labor Day weekend he prefers taking his family to the Village Green Campsite in the town of Brimfield.

He’s one of the early arrivals before hundreds of mobile homes fill all the available sites by Friday. He told 22News, if you don’t camp, you miss a lot.

“You’re missing the friendships you make around the campfires, summertime with children, the laughter, it’s wonderful,” said Vilbon.

Camping is a favored form of recreation for hundreds of thousands of mobile homeowners across America. Meg Twarowski and her husband Les have operated Village Green since 1993.

“It’s actually very nice to see everyone playing together, the kids playing with each other, the grown-ups talking and watching the fire and chilling,” Twarowski told 22News.

And where else can the kids celebrate Halloween a month early complete with a haunted house, in September?

“Well, all I know it’s been running on labor day for thirty years all over the place,” Danielle Twarowski told 22News.

With or without a Halloween observance thrown in for good measure, many with a mobile home getaway to enjoy the last days of summer break.