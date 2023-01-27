NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal from Massachusetts state lawmakers to decriminalize some hallucinogens and psychedelics.

According to the Boston Globe, two bills were filed. One in the Senate and another in the House, co-sponsored by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of the 1st Hampshire District. Both bills aim to decriminalize Bay Staters that possess, consume, and grow psychedelics.

Locally, Northampton is one of the communities that has passed a resolution to decriminalize psychedelics. 22News spoke with people in Northampton Friday. “There are so many studies behind psychedelics healing mental health. I’m 100 percent for it, I think it’ll be great,” said Beatrice Blaze of Vermont.

Cambridge and Somerville have also passed resolutions to decriminalize psychedelics.

Psychedelics are currently illegal under federal law.