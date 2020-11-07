Person seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Northampton Friday morning. 

The Northampton Police Department said just before 11 a.m., first responders were called to 36 King Street, the area of Hotel Northampton, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian, identified as a 42-year-old Florence resident, was struck by the vehicle while in the crosswalk, police said. 

The Florence resident was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. 

Police are still investigating what caused the serious crash. 

