Person taken to hospital after head-on crash on Coolidge Bridge in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on the Coolidge Bridge in Hadley Thursday night.

According to the Hadley Police Department, officers were called to the crash on the bridge after 6:30 p.m. Two cars had crashed head-on, causing police to shut down the eastbound lane of traffic on the Coolidge Bridge.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash with unknown injuries. One of the vehicles had to be towed from the bridge and traffic resumed before 7 p.m.

No citations were issued to the drivers involved in the crash. Hadley Police are working to determine the cause.