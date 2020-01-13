1  of  3
Pet Corner: Sheldon

Hampshire County

by: Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Name: Sheldon
Location: Springfield Adoption Center
Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
Gender: Male
Age: 8 years
Color: Brown with white

Sheldon loves his treats. He also loves to have your attention. He wiggles when he’s happy (which is a lot of the time) and he has lived with another large dog and a child in his past home, but he can’t live with cats or small dogs. He knows “sit,” “paw,” “speak” and “here.”

He came to Dakin a couple of weeks ago because his person couldn’t afford to keep him anymore, so we’re looking for a new person or family for him. Come meet Sheldon at Dakin’s Springfield location.

Click here to learn more about Sheldon >>

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Closed on Wednesday, January 15 – This Wednesday both Dakin locations (Springfield and Leverett) will be closed while we attend an all-staff meeting. We will be open during our regular hours (12:30-5:30pm in Springfield, 12:30-4:30pm in Leverett) the following day.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org

