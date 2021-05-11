PETA exhibit in Amherst aims to bring awareness to animal testing

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An animal rights exhibit in Amherst is getting more time in the spotlight due to popular demand.

The “Without Consent” exhibit hosted by PETA aims to bring awareness to animal testing, highlighting the idea that these animals are tested on non-consensually.

The exhibit was originally set to run from May 6 through the 9, but will now run for another five days starting Wednesday.

The installation also runs parallel to tensions between PETA and UMass Amherst, as the school does perform testing on live animals.