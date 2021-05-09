PETA presents exhibit in Amherst about experiments on animals

FILE — In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo protesters with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hold signs to ban fur in Los Angeles prior to a news conference at Los Angeles City. California will ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products and bar most animals from circus performances under a pair of bills signed Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — PETA is presenting a large exhibit, titled Without Consent that explores the troubled history of experiments on nonconsenting animals and challenges institutions to rethink this idea of science.

The exhibition displays photographs of nearly 200 animal experiments conducted at U.S. institutions from the 1920s through today. The photographs will be on display at the historic Amherst Town Common until May 10.

The exhibit aims to illustrate how nonconsenting beings suffer and die in experiments, from floor-cleaner product tests to mother-infant separation studies.

“Without Consent tells the true stories of animals needlessly harmed and killed in painful experiments that they did not and could not consent to. Humans are only one animal species among many, and having the power to exploit the others does not give us the right to do so,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

PETA’s installation features infant monkeys who were taken from their mothers and raised alone in a “pit of despair” to cause devastating mental illness, cats who were deafened and whose spines were cut, dogs who were electroshocked so many times that they gave up trying to escape, and mice who were burned, drowned, and cut open without anesthetics.