AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – PETA supporters protested at a University of Massachusetts Amherst alumni gathering at Sunset Terrace at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

According to a news release sent to 22News by PETA, the protest was led by PETA supporters against the experimentation with marmosets. The troop shouted out about testing done on marmosets, including that university experimenters zip-tie frightened marmosets into restraining devices, drill into their skulls, cut open their necks to expose muscle, and thread electrode leads from the scalp and neck to the abdomen.

PHOTOS:

Courtesy of PETA

PETA alleges that in order to mimic hot flashes in marmosets, experimenters cut out their ovaries and heat the animals with hand warmers, like those placed in mittens. In these and other tests, sensitive and social monkeys are kept in solitary confinement.

“UMass alumni should know that their alma mater is tormenting tiny monkeys behind closed doors,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “The university knows these experiments are meaningless garbage and should shut down this laboratory now.”

PETA has been contacted by numerous UMass alumni and donors concerned about the school’s animal welfare violations. The university has been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for severely burning an animal on a heating pad as he was recovering from surgery, failing to alert an attending veterinarian to sick animals, and permitting a monkey to escape and injure the animal’s tail during recapture.