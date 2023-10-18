AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of World Menopause Day, PETA today unveiled their new exhibit on the UMass campus.

Right next to the Student Union is the new “Without Consent” exhibit and it’s one way PETA looking to convince schools like UMass to embrace animal-free research.

According to PETA, “‘Without Consent’ tells the true stories of animals harmed and killed in experiments that they did not and could not consent to.” At the new exhibit, PETA is specifically looking to end the menopause research that is being done on marmoset monkeys.

Marnie Chambless, Lead Tour Administrator for the exhibit, spoke about how they believe this research torments and kills marmosets—even though the tiny monkeys don’t even experience. “Our traveling exhibit is traveling to dozens of national institutes of health funded universities many of which have received multiple citations for violating animal welfare laws including UMass.”

UMass released a statement saying in part, “Animal research has contributed to many of the medical advances we now know today. UMass Amherst has a commitment to care for laboratory animals that involves the highest ethical standards and rigorous attention and adherence to all applicable federal and state laws and guidelines.”

“Without Consent” will be on display on campus for the next eight days from 12-4 p.m.