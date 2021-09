WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Petticoat Hill Road has been closed by police due to a downed tree that damaged nearby utility poles.

According to Williamsburg police, Petticoat Hill Road is closed from Route 9 to Petticoat Hill Lane. The road closure will cause some detours for the Anne T. Dunphy School, which has an entrance on that road.

Parents will be notified of alternative access to the school for student pickup.