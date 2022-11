SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A lost phone was dropped off at the Southampton Police Department on Saturday.

According to the Southampton Police Department, an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a phone they found at the station on Saturday. The phone was found in the area of 58 Line Street in Southampton.

Southampton Police Department

The phone is black with a blue phone case with a yellow mark on the back. If this phone is yours, it is asked that you call 413-527-1120.