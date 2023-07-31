NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘Are You OK?,‘ a transformative photography project by award-winning photographer Jesse Freidin, in collaboration with Arts Equity Group, is coming to Northampton.

The initiative aims to capture and preserve the experiences and narratives of trans and non-binary youth in the face of the recent surge in anti-trans legislation. Having already documented 130 young individuals from 26 states, Freidin’s work seeks to empower and uplift trans youth by showcasing their strength and resilience. The project has received support from the Northampton Arts Council, enabling its expansion to the city of Northampton.

Through poignant portraits and oral histories, ‘Are You OK?’ not only sheds light on the challenges trans youth face but also celebrates the love and support they receive from their families, providing a powerful counter-narrative of hope. “In these turbulent times, I’ve felt fear and anger for myself and my community, especially for the youth impacted by dangerous anti-trans laws,” said Freidin. “Are You OK? aims to amplify the voices of these young individuals and serve as a visual remedy against trans stigmatization.”

Select pieces from ‘Are You OK?’ will be exhibited at the Paper City Clothing Gallery in the upcoming show, set to take place this winter. This group exhibition takes inspiration from Freidin’s project and tackles themes of body autonomy in the context of prevalent anti-abortion, anti-trans, and anti-environment legislation. By exploring the interconnectedness of these issues, the exhibition seeks to foster a sense of collective care and support in the face of oppressive governance.

The joint effort between Arts Equity Group and Paper City Clothing Company is dedicated to ensuring an authentic representation and engagement with the local community. Collaborating with Freidin, Arts Equity Group conducted a series of intimate portraits and interviews with trans youth and their families, aiming to foster empathy, understanding, and a strong sense of community support. “By focusing on the stories and experiences of local trans youth and their families, we aim to create a safe and nurturing space within our community,” stated Freidin.

Thanks to funding support from the Northampton Arts Council, the ‘Are You OK?’ project will provide access to trans youth in Florence, Northampton, and Leeds. However, these sessions are not limited to specific areas and are open to any trans youth and families wishing to participate. Danielle Amodeo, Director of Arts Equity Group, expressed her appreciation for the initiative, stating, “Freidin’s work is building a remarkable photo archive and personal story repository. By doing so, he affirms the experiences of trans youth today and seeks to rectify historical mistakes, ensuring future generations have access to an authentic and comprehensive archive of trans experiences.”