BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a bear stealing trash from his home on Washington Street in Belchertown.

22News viewer Carl Cordes saw a bear with his trash around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The bear is seen in the photos holding a 30-gallon trash bag and trying to bring it to the woods. According to Carl, he had to stop recording a video in order to get the bear to drop the bag of trash.

Photo courtesy of Carl Cordes of Belchertown

Photo courtesy of Carl Cordes of Belchertown

Photo courtesy of Carl Cordes of Belchertown

Bears have been seen all around his home on Washington Street, as well as around six or eight other houses down the street.

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.