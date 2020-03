EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewer Michael sent in photos of a black bear he stumbled across in his backyard over the weekend.

Michael said the bear took a metal cage and went off into the woods, but decided to come back for bird seeds! He tried to quickly bring in all the bird feeders before the bear got to them.

Photo Courtesy: 22News viewer Michael

Photo Courtesy: 22News viewer Michael

Photo Courtesy: 22News viewer Michael

